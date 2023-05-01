Craig Hallum Trims AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Target Price to $3.75

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.49.

AXT Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.67 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.69%. Research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

