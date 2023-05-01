Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CR opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

