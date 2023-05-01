Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI stock opened at $123.09 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.