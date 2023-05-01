Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $85.78 on Thursday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 102.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the period.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.