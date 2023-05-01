CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.00. 19,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.35. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.35.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.