CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CubeSmart by 370.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 46.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 301,351 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

