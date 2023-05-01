Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.35 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.65 billion. Dana also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.25-0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,704. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Dana’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.