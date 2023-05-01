Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.