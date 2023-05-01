Davidson Capital Management Inc. Invests $693,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $441.29. 211,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,719. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

