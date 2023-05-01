Davidson Capital Management Inc. Invests $736,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.84. The stock had a trading volume of 59,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

