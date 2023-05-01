Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 30,809.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.16. 148,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,936. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

