Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,527 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $94.51. 978,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

