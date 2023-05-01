Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $521.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

