Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 558 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.28. 11,066,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,126,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $283.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

