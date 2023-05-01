Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.68. 178,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 725,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -2.07.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,119.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

