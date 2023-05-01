Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $560.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $479.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $492.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

