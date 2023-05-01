Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $17.57 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $17.57 or 0.00062785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $262.06 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039037 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,917,185 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

