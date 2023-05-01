DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $937,924.69 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $937,924.69 and $626.07 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00142497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00063065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039692 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003513 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,915,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.