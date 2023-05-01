Deere & Co. Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Deere & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,174,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,913,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 55.2% of Deere & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deere & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.