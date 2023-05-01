Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last 90 days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,166. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

