Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

