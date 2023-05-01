Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,757.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. Peel Hunt raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,050 ($25.60) to GBX 2,100 ($26.23) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $32.80 during trading hours on Monday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

