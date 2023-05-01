Desjardins Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$19.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

