Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Snap Stock Down 17.0 %

SNAP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

