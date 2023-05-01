Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 2600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of C$9.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0127884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

