Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 350,500 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 429,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211,798 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.