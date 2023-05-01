Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,323 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 557,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $125.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

