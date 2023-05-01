Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $160.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $168.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

