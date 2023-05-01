Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $35.33 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.12 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

