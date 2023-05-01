Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $39.28 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,282 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Brighthouse Financial worth $39,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 184,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

BHF stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

