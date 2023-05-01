Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TriMas by 308.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRS opened at $25.41 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

