Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

