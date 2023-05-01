Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,561,542 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,561,542 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

