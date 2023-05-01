Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 96,960 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 96,960 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 284,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

