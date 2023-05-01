DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,483.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $112.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

