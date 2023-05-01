DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 153,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 462,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 27,665 shares worth $821,806. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

