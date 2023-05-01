Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

