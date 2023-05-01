Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $533,725.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 105,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

