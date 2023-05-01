DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 197,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 219,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 67,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

