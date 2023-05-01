Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.90 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

PLOW traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. 150,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.52. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.84%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

