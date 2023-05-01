Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $162.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

