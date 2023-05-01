Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.9 %

DBX opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,560 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

