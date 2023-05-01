Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Director Purchases $16,794.30 in Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 1,335 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,794.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,794.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DPG opened at $12.75 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

