Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Director Purchases $16,794.30 in Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 1,335 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,794.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,794.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DPG opened at $12.75 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.