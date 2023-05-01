DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 935,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,870. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

