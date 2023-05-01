Dyke Litz H. Van Purchases 2,200 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van purchased 2,200 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $525,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carter Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $316.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.