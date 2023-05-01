Dyke Litz H. Van Purchases 2,200 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van purchased 2,200 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $525,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $316.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 67,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 609.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

