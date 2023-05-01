Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. 1,806,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,940. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

