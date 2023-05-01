Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 11,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

