EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.10 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. EAC has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $15.04 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 76.6% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00306923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00681225 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

