Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.88

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 98276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

