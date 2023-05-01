Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 832,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ECC opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.
Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -68.29%.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
